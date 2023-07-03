The Peso Continues to Soar: Six Consecutive Months of Gaining Ground Against the Dollar

The Mexican peso is experiencing a significant upswing against the US dollar, marking six consecutive months of gains. This is a feat that hasn’t been seen since the period from December 2007 to June 2008. According to data from the Bank of Mexico (BofM), the Mexican currency has appreciated by 12.3 percent, reaching 17.1162 units per dollar at the end of the first half of 2023.

This current appreciation surpasses the 8 percent gain recorded during the 2007-2008 period, as highlighted by Gabriela Siller, the director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base. Throughout the semester, the Mexican peso has also reached its highest level in the interbank market since December 2015, with 17.0582 units per dollar and a peak of 18.9762 units.

Ramsé Gutiérrez, co-director at an undisclosed institution, lauded the peso as the best-performing currency over the past 12 months. This rise in value is positive news for Mexico’s economy, highlighting its resilience and potential amidst global financial uncertainties.

