The Peso Continues to Strengthen: Dollar Exchange Rate at $18.1480 Pesos

The Peso Continues Its Upward Trend

It is Sunday, October 22, and the US dollar in Mexico is quoted at $18.1480 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. This represents a -0.06% variation compared to the previous day’s price of $18.1535 pesos. The dollar is generally available for purchase today at $17.51 pesos and for sale at $18.5909 pesos.

Below, we show you the exchange rate in different banking institutions in Mexico. The average exchange rate today is $17.93 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate is $17.38 pesos, and the selling rate is $18.49 pesos.

Moving on to credit cards, the average price of the dollar is $18.33 pesos. The average purchase rate is $17.90 pesos, and the average selling rate is $18.75 pesos.

According to PesoMXN.com, the average dollar-to-peso exchange rate today is $18.14 pesos in Mexico. The general purchase exchange rate is $17.70 pesos, and the general selling exchange rate is $18.59 pesos.

Reviewing the 32 sources, PesoMXN.com reports the following: The highest dollar to peso purchasing exchange rate is $17.97 MXN at Bancrea, while the lowest purchasing exchange rate is $16.00 MXN at Scotiabank. The highest selling dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate is $19.20 MXN at Scotiabank, while the lowest selling rate is $16.92 MXN at CIBanco.

Now let’s look at the Euro. The average exchange rate in Mexico today is $19.36 pesos, with a minimal difference compared to yesterday’s rate of $19.37 pesos. The general purchase rate remains at $18.78 pesos, and the general selling rate is $19.94 pesos.

Turning our attention to Bitcoin, it continues to rise. As of today, at the beginning of the day, it is quoted at $29,941.27 dollars (USD) per BTC, with a small difference from yesterday’s rate of $29,777.05 dollars (USD). This data is according to Binance on their website, a reliable source that updates the price of USD to BTC in real-time. Bitcoin has seen a +0.58% increase in the last 24 hours, +11.44% in the last week, and +12.55% in the last month.

