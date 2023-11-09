Home » The Peso Depreciates Against the Strengthened Dollar: Uncertainty Over U.S. Interest Rate Hike Cycle
The Peso Depreciates Against the Strengthened Dollar: Uncertainty Over U.S. Interest Rate Hike Cycle

The Peso Depreciates Against the Strengthened Dollar: Uncertainty Over U.S. Interest Rate Hike Cycle

The peso has depreciated against a strengthening dollar following recent comments from United States Federal Reserve (Fed) authorities, which cast doubt on the end of the interest rate hike cycle in the US.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the dollar was sold at 17.5511 pesos, marking a 0.40% loss for the Mexican currency compared to the previous session, as reported by Banxico.

Investors were anticipating a speech by Fed President Jerome Powell, hoping for clarification on the outlook for interest rates. However, Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the US economic outlook.

The dollar closed the session with a 0.12% advance, according to the weighted index, marking its third consecutive session of gains and accumulating an advance of 0.46% in that period, according to a report from Banco Base.

The dollar’s rebound comes after some Fed authorities left the door open to further interest rate hikes in previous comments, reported Reuters.

On Thursday at 1:00 pm, the Fed president is expected to participate in a discussion panel organized by the International Monetary Fund, addressing the challenges for monetary policy. Banco Base added that there will also be space for questions and answers, making the market attentive to Powell’s comments.

The fluctuating currency exchange rates demonstrate the impact of global economic events on local markets, and investors can stay informed by following news updates through Google News.

