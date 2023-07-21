The Peso Retraces as Dollar Strengthens on Positive Employment Data

Title: Peso Falls as Dollar Rises on Positive US Employment Data, Raises Uncertainty for Fed Decision

Subtitle: Speculation persists on further rate hikes amid positive economic indicators

The peso faced a setback on Friday, succumbing to the global dominance of the dollar following encouraging weekly employment data from the United States. This fresh surge in US economic indicators has reignited uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s intended course of action regarding interest rate hikes after the anticipated increase set to be announced next week.

The Mexican currency, trading at 16.8942 units, experienced a marginal weakening of 0.13% against the reference price reported by Reuters on Thursday, marking the second consecutive day of losses. Over the course of the week, the peso witnessed a cumulative decline of 0.95%, despite reaching its highest level since 2015 earlier on Tuesday.

Experts at Banco Base, in an analysis note, highlighted, “The depreciation of the peso coincides with the strengthening of the dollar, as speculation mounts that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates in its announcements scheduled for September or November, subsequent to the 25 basis point increase expected on July 26.”

Locally, market participants have begun to focus their attention on the upcoming release of inflation figures for the first half of July, scheduled for Monday. The results of this release are anticipated to guide further developments in the Mexican currency’s trajectory.

Banco Base has predicted that the peso is likely to fluctuate between 16.83 and 17.10 against the dollar for the remainder of the day.

