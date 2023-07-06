The Peso Soars to a New All-Time High, Reaching 17 Pesos Against the Dollar

Title: Mexican Peso Hits All-Time Low Against US Dollar, Opens Window of Opportunity for Travelers

Written in TRENDS on 7/5/2023 10:25 a.m.

The peso is stronger than ever, and the fact is that the Mexican currency reached a new all-time low in this six-year term and broke the barrier of 17 pesos. Although in the past months, the peso has been constant in its exchange rate against the dollar, this Wednesday it woke up with a historical minimum of 16.98 pesos for every greenback.

The already famous “super peso” has been performing well for weeks and is taking advantage of the global weakening of the US dollar which, despite everything, continues as one of the strongest currencies in the world. However, the reality is that the Mexican economy, in terms of the exchange rate, is experiencing its best moment.

Even the bank J.P. Morgan, one of the most important in the world, maintained that the country is experiencing a “Mexico Moment 2.0” after considering that the global reorganization of the economic order positions Mexico very well to reap benefits from the emergence of new trade corridors due to its structural advantages.

So this is a good time to buy dollars and take advantage of them on your next trip or as an investment, so here are some tips to make the most of your money and get the most out of every penny.

How to take advantage of my money when traveling?

1. Change the money needed: Despite the fact that the peso is experiencing a good moment, it is best to do the math to change the necessary amount according to your trip and your budget, since if you change in the USA, the commissions are high and you will get less money.

2. Watch the exchange rate: This is something that changes from day to day, so it is best to monitor the currency and decide when the best time to change said currencies is.

3. Do not change money at the airport: It seems that the best exchange rate is given at the airports, and many times it is like that, but not always, since the exchange houses offer very good prices. The only advantage that the airport has is that it becomes a safe place, and if you do it before your flight, you don’t have much to worry about.

4. Do not withdraw money at ATMs: Commissions of this type are very expensive, and many depend on your bank and the destination bank, but they reach up to 5 percent for each withdrawal, making it very expensive.

With the peso reaching new lows, travelers have an excellent opportunity to make their money go further when exchanging currencies. By following these tips, individuals can ensure they maximize their funds for their upcoming trips or investments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

