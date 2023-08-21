The Peso Starts the Week with an Upward Trend – Monday August 21, 2023

The Mexican peso started the day with an upward trend against the US dollar. On Monday, August 21, the average exchange rate for the USD in Mexico was 17.0505 pesos, slightly lower than yesterday’s rate of 17.0667 pesos. The average purchase rate today is 16.6370 pesos, while the sale rate is 17.4641 pesos.

Different banking institutions in Mexico also have varying exchange rates. The average rate among these banks is 16.9306 pesos per dollar, with a purchase rate of 16.413 pesos and a sale rate of 17.448 pesos.

When it comes to credit cards, the average price for the dollar is 17.05 pesos. The purchase rate is 16.633 pesos, and the sale rate is 17.467 pesos.

According to PesoMXN.com, which takes into account 33 sources from institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the USD to the peso is 17.0667 pesos in Mexico. The average purchase rate is 16.6533 pesos, and the average sale rate is 17.4800 pesos.

Among the 32 sources reviewed, Bansi has the highest buying exchange rate at 16.7700 MXN, while Banorte has the lowest buying exchange rate at 15.8000 MXN. Monex offers the highest selling exchange rate at 18.0000 MXN, while the Exchange Market has the lowest selling exchange rate at 17.0186 MXN.

In terms of the euro, its value has increased in Mexico. The average exchange rate is 18.6188 pesos, slightly lower than yesterday’s rate of 18.6274 pesos. The average purchase rate is 18.0148 pesos, and the average sale rate is 19.2227 pesos.

As for Bitcoin, its value has gone up. On Monday, it is quoted at $26,185 USD per BTC, with a slight increase compared to yesterday’s rate of $26,028 USD. The price is updated in real time. Bitcoin has seen a 0.39% increase in the last 24 hours, a 10.54% decrease in the last week, and a 12.45% decrease in the last month.

For daily updates on the price of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, readers can visit our “Price of the dollar” section.

