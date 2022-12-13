Home Business The phase of indecision on the main indices continues pending inflation and central bank moves
Business

by admin
Ftse Mib. The phase of indecision continues on the main index of Piazza Affari which closes the week with a drop of 1.35%. Since mid-November, our reference index has been stuck in a narrow trading range on the highs of the period and in particular between the support level at 24,000 points and the static resistance at 24,800 points.

EuroStoxx50. There is also a phase of uncertainty regarding the EuroStoxx 50 European index which, after reaching a maximum for the period of over 4,000 points at the end of November, reversed direction again and is currently at 3,920 points. From this point of view, in the event of continuation of the weakness on the European index, the stability of the support at 3,860 points should be monitored.

Nasdaq100. Weakness also on the American Nasdaq100 index which is accumulating in the price area between 11,500 points and the psychological resistance at 12,000 points, a price area that effectively rejected the index in the last few weeks of trading. In this sense, even from the movement of prices, characterized by alternating sessions, it is clear that operators are waiting to see the data on US inflation but also the extent of the interest rate hike by the Fed.

