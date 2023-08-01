Home » The Piazza makes news: the Business event in the Corriere della Sera
The Piazza makes news: the Business event in the Corriere della Sera

“La Piazza”, the kermesse of Affaritaliani.it makes news about Corriere della Sera

Business makes the news. With the title “Salvini and Tajani at the ‘La Piazza’ event”, il Corriere della Sera takes stock, between guests and main themes, giving great attention to the political event organized and moderated by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino.

“Deputy Prime Ministers Salvini and Tajani, 4 ministers, opposition senators”, anticipates the Milanese newspaper on via Solferino. “They are the guests of the edition of ‘La Piazza – the common good’, the political kermesse of Affaritaliani.it to be held in Ceglie Messapica in the Brindisi area on 26, 27 and 28 August”, it continues.

“The title, ‘Autumn Melons’, anticipates the topics that will be debated on stage: the budget of the first government with a woman, the European elections, the new political balance after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, justice and the minimum wage. The director of Affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrino, kept the threads of the ‘speech’: ‘Last year, Giorgia Meloni said on our stage: ‘If I win, I’m ready to go to Palazzo Chigi’. But what can be said of her government? Did she do well or did she do badly?’. On stage the ministers Calderone, Fitto, Sangiuliano, Urso; and then the dem Francesco Boccia, Antonio Misiani, and Stefano Patuanelli of the Movimento 5 Stelle”.

