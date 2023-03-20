Listen to the audio version of the article

It was born as an experiment, now it has become a new business model. The 64 points of sale in Piedmont and Lombardy managed by Nova Coop – the main cooperative consortium in the North West area – will host the Novapoints, Coop Service Centres, a new model of reception point for providing information and directly dispensing to customers a series of service contracts, from telephony to the supply of electricity and gas, up to insurance solutions and savings management solutions.

The large-scale distribution point of sale therefore also becomes a pole of supply of services for individuals and families, «to thus offer the same advantages in terms of quality and convenience in the sale of services to Coop members and customers, which already qualify the commercial proposal of the ‘brand in the field of large-scale distribution» explains a note.

Thanks to the Novapoints, an expansion and standardization of the methods of information and provision of the services offered by Nova Coop, previously available only in some points of sale, was achieved. An offer that looks to the approximately 600,000 members and customers and that relies on trained personnel, such as specialists in Financial Services & Utilities.

Nova Coop’s proposal is based on collaboration with specialized partners: in the NovaPoints it is possible to activate the mobile telephony services of the CoopVoce operator, sign contracts for the supply of electricity and gas to domestic customers of the Nova Aeg Enercasa Coop brand, or stipulate the UnipolSai insurance offers.

«We want to reiterate our support for families who are facing a difficult situation due to the generalized increase in the cost of goods and services. The birth of the Novapoints, an operation that we had planned with a view to exiting our traditional perimeter of retailers to satisfy the new needs of Members and customers, then becomes a further instrument of “anti-crisis” protection» explains Ernesto Dalle Rive, President of Nova Coop.