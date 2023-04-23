Home » The pizzeria with the stolen food. Two reported for theft in canteens and hospitals
The pizzeria with the stolen food. Two reported for theft in canteens and hospitals

Was unable to provide i documents relating to the origin of the food that he had in the pizzeria, especially for cured meats, cheeses, tuna and oil.

In Carate Brianza (Mb), the carabinieri have reported a pizza maker, a 42-year-old Turkish citizenresident in Fourin the province of Btrescia, and a 35-year-old from the Brianza for recipe. The cabarinieri of Carate Brianza, in the face of a check, asked the pizza maker to show the administrative documentation for the traceability of the food.

For some time the carabinieri had been on the trail of a man who had committed numerous thefts

in front ofimpossibility of the man to provide those documents, the soldiers of the weapon hypothesized that that pizzeria could be the place where the food stolen from the canteens of schools and hospitals was resold. For some time, in fact, the carabinieri had been on the trail of a man who had committed numerous thefts, some a few days earlier, in the primary school of theRomagnosi State Comprehensive Institute and in the Zucchi Clinical Institutes.

Kidnapped 20 kg of canned tuna, 19 bottles of extra virgin olive oil, 5 kg of cheese

Take the insights, the soldiers of the Army they ascertained that the goods, whose presence the pizza chef was unable to justify, were those stolen from schools. The carabinieri seized approx 20 kg of canned tuna, 19 bottles of extra virgin olive oil, 5 kg of cheese and various packs of Parma ham, bresaola and cooked ham. At the end of the investigations, the military was able to trace the The “‘retailer” of the stolen goods, a 35-year-old from Caratesevirtually homeless, multiple offender for crimes against property which, together with the owner of the pizzeria, he was denounced for recipe.

