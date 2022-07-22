Federico Formica answers
We chose this question because, unfortunately for our reader, two different disruptions were provided in one flight. Let’s start with the delay. European regulation 261 provides for assistance at the airport with meals and drinks in the case of:
- delay of two or more hours for journeys of 1500 kilometers or less
- Delay of three or more hours for intra-community journeys of more than 1500 kilometers and all other routes between 1500 and 3500 kilometers
- Delay of four or more hours on all other routes not provided for in the first two cases.
