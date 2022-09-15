Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family have decided to sell the ownership of the outdoor apparel company, created nearly fifty years ago, and valued at $ 3 billion according to the NYT, to a fund and organization not profit dedicated to the fight against the environmental crisis.

“The Earth is now our only shareholder “ Chouinard writes that he had considered selling the company or listing it on the stock exchange, but has opted for this unusual move to ensure that the company’s profits go towards protecting the environment. “One option was to sell Patagonia and donate all the money. But we couldn’t be sure that a new owner would keep our values ​​or keep our team of people around the world busy. ” The other possible way was to make the company public.

“What a disaster that would have been – Chouinard cut short in one letter published on the Patagonia website -. Even well-intentioned public companies are under too much pressure to create short-term gains at the expense of long-term vitality and responsibility ”. “To be sure, there were no good options available. So, we created our own, ”wrote the founder of Patagonia. “If we have any hope of having a prosperous planet, and even less a business, we all need to do what we can with the resources we have. This is what we can do. I never wanted to be a businessman. I started out as a craftsman, producing climbing equipment for my friends and for myself, then I moved on to clothing ”continues the 83-year-old legend of American mountaineering.

“When we began to see the extent of global warming and ecological destruction, and our contribution to this phenomenon, Patagonia is committed to using the company to change the way we do business.” Chouinard underlines how “We need to find a way to allocate more money to the fight against the crisis, while keeping the company’s values ​​intact. “Instead of extracting value from nature and turning it into wealth for investors, we will use the wealth that Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.

Here’s how the handover will work

100% of the company’s voting shares are transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company’s values; and 100% of the non-voting shares were given to theHoldfast Collective, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against the environmental crisis and the defense of nature. Funding will come from Patagonia: Each year, the money earned after reinvesting in the company will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the crisis.

