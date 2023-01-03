Home Business “The Pnrr can save us from the recession: UniCredit focuses more on Italy”
Business

“The Pnrr can save us from the recession: UniCredit focuses more on Italy”

by admin
“The Pnrr can save us from the recession: UniCredit focuses more on Italy”

«The economic prospects of 2023 for Europe and for Italy? I am cautiously optimistic. Inflation appears to have already peaked and there are signs that the probable recession may only be technical and limited to two quarters. For Italy, the implementation of the Pnnr will be decisive: the planned investments, if implemented seriously, can allow our country to stem the wave of recession. And UniCredit, which by strategic choice has decided to focus again on Italy…

See also  Coal production is difficult to meet demand, pit coal prices rose by more than 10% in a single month

You may also like

Apple landed on the “island”! All iPhone 15...

Quanjude: The launch of Maotai-flavored liquor products is...

Highways, all increases section by section

Industrial transformation accelerates production and sales and boosts...

Financial Times, alarm Italy: “With the ECB tightening...

Steel mills may use low-level molten iron to...

Stellantis: +3.5% new registrations in December, the balance...

Zhu Xiaotong promoted to No. 2 in Tesla’s...

From the mortgage to the restaurant, to the...

Tesla: record numbers, 1.31 million deliveries in 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy