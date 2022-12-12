The Pnrr no longer pulls. Or rather, the delay in the execution of the investments envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is starting to be discounted by the analyzes that look at their impact on Italian growth. And so the beneficial effect on our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is heavily conditioned. In the case of the analysis conducted by the Pnrr Lab of Sda Bocconi, with the economists of Intesa Sanpaolo, it is expected that in 2026 we will arrive at a deviation of 2.5% on the base scenario, against the 3.6% initially calculated by the government and the 3.2% revised this year, based on the contraction in investment spending.