TRENTO – “Any form of support for the implementation of Pnrr projects is welcome, the country must work hard to achieve this fundamental objective”. Federica Brancacciopresident of theAncewarmly welcomes the proposal launched at the Trento Festival of Economics by president of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gian Maria Gros-Pietroto support companies that have to carry out Pnrr projects by anticipating payments due from public bodies, especially from Municipalities, in difficulty due to offices emptied by