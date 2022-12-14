Home Business The PNY RTX 4070 Ti specifications have plummeted!Sure enough, 4080 12GB is back–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
The PNY RTX 4070 Ti specifications have plummeted!Sure enough, 4080 12GB is back–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

The PNY RTX 4070 Ti specifications have plummeted!Sure enough, 4080 12GB is back–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

The RTX 4070 Ti is expected to be released early next month, and it has been widely speculated that the canceled RTX 4080 12GB will return with a different name.

today we sawThe two RTX 4070 Ti of the overseas graphics card brand PNY (PNY) are named XLRB VERTO and VERTO respectively.

Both are three-fan cooling solutions, the former design and specifications are more high-end, 3.3 slot body (the latter 3 slots), comes with RGB lighting effects.

It can be seen from the dismantling rendering that the PCB itself is very short, only more than half of the overall length, which forms a strong contrast with the huge heat sink.

Also see12VHPWR 16-pin power supply interfaceand six video memories around the GPU chip (two empty positions).

In terms of specifications, the two models seem to be identical:AD104 core, 7680 CUDA cores, core reference/acceleration frequency 2310/2610MHz, memory interface width 192-bit, memory capacity 12GB GDDR6X, memory frequency 21GHz, TGP power consumption 285W.

These are no different from the previous RTX 4080 12GB.

In fact, PNY is the only company that has previously leaked the RTX 4080 12GB specification, and now it is the first to fully expose the RTX 4070 Ti.

At present, the RTX 4070 Ti will be officially announced on January 3 next year, the review ban will be lifted on January 4, and it will be on sale on January 5.

As for the price, will it start at 7199 yuan?

