“The point is that everyone has free time at the same time”

But how do business lawyers, of all people, want to sell their clients that the days of round-the-clock availability are over? Because that’s exactly what industrial customers would expect from them, to be available at any time of the day or night, even during holidays and public holidays, that’s what the lawyers have been saying for at least 20 years.

Because that is set in stone, so few women negotiate mergers and acquisitions, i.e. work in M&A law, it was always said. If you have a family to take care of, you can’t just go underground and negotiate deals, which can sometimes take nights. The women therefore tended to focus on administrative law, for example – less glamorous, lower hourly fees, but more predictable working hours.