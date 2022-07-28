UniCredit Day went more well: the bank led by Andrea Orcel has kicked off the quarterly season of Italian banks with more than solid results: now it’s up to its rival Intesa Sanpaolo, which will communicate its accounts tomorrow, Friday 29 July 2022.

A Bloomberg article highlights that the main aspect to consider in the case of the institute headed by Carlo Messina will be the turnover trend, with the expected growth in interest margin and commissions which, on the other hand, will demonstrate that they have come to terms with the downturn in the markets.

The consensus of the analysts interviewed by Bloomberg predicts a turnover, for Intesa SanPaolo, equal to 5.08 billion, on a net profit of 1.01 billion. Il interest margin is expected at 1.99 billion, net commissions and income related to commissions in general at € 2.22 billion, while provisions for credit losses are estimated at € 804.3 million. Several comments from analysts interviewed by Bloomberg.

Below are the comments, with the relative ratings.

Ignacio Cerezo of UBS, which has a “buy” rating on the UBS stock, expects a mixed result for Intesa SanPaolo’s turnover, with the interest margin that should be supported by the calendar effects and the initial push on rates. The commissions should instead discount, precisely, the downturn in the markets. Intesa’s capital ratio is expected by Cerezo at 12.5%, negatively impacted by accounting for the buyback program.

Luigi Tramontana of Banca Akros also believes that the Intesa stock is a buy one: in his opinion, Intesa SanPaolo will see a drop in the generation of turnover, which should be partially offset by the bank’s ongoing efforts to cut costs. Writedowns of receivables should jump 50% year-on-year, due to the bank’s exposure to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

For its part, Goldman Sachs estimates an increase in credit costs, a decrease in commissions in a context characterized by more challenging market conditions. The interest margin is expected to grow by 2%.

Bloomberg Intelligence Among other things, believes that non-interest revenue – which represents 60% of turnover – may have been ballasted by market volatility enough to translate into second quarter revenue below 5.1 billion expected by the consensus. From the consensus of the analysts interviewed, emergono 22 rating buy, 6 rating hold, 1 rating sell on Intesa SanPaolo stock, against an average target price of € 2.518, with an expected upside margin equal to + 47.1% compared to the current price. It should be noted that in the last year the Intesa SanPaolo stock fell by 26.2%, compared to the decline in the Ftse Mib equal to -14.1%.

Today the Intesa stock is up by more than + 1% in the early afternoon, while UniCredit is under pressure today after the buy boom on the eve of the day.

Yesterday UniCredit reported the quarterly, which highlighted a 2022 net profit of 2.010 billion, up sharply on a quarterly basis and up 94.5 per cent on an annual basis. UniCredit’s net profit after AT1 and Cashes was estimated by Equita SIM at 830 million, and at 908 million by consensus, compared to 1.034 billion in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to 247 million in net profit in the first quarter of 2022. Barclays’ estimates of UniCredit’s net profit were 1.133 billion, while Banca Akros expected a net profit of 980 million for the second quarter.

Excluding the impact of Russia, Group net income was € 1.5 billion, with robust organic generation of capital of 67 basis points in the quarter. UniCredit communicated with the publication of the quarterly report referring to the second quarter of 2022 a further reduction in exposures linked to Russia, adding that it is engaged in a progressive de-risking. To be precise, exposure to Russia was reduced overall by approximately € 2.7 billion, through proactive and disciplined actions, while Russia’s Risk Weighted Assets (‘RWAs’) were reduced by approximately € 2.7 billion. .

The bank improved guidance on 2022, with expected revenues in excess of € 16.7 billion and net profit of approximately € 4.0 billion, excluding Russia. The financial ambitions of the ‘UniCredit Unlocked’ 2024 Plan of organic generation of average capital of 150 basis points per year, incremental net revenues of approximately € 1.1 billion and RoTE of approximately 10.0 percent have been confirmed.

Watch out for the statements that UniCredit number one, Andrea Orcel, made in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica: Orcel once again faced the knot Russia, also releasing comments on the government crisis that culminated in the resignation of Mario Draghion new government to come and, again, on the possible hypothesis that UniCredit is involved in a banking risk process, through an M&A transaction.

In this regard, CEO Andrea Orcel said UniCredit it is and continues to feel like a buyer under the right conditions, even abroad.

Equita: UniCredit favorably exposed to rate hikes

Today Equita SIM issued a note dedicated to Feedback from the call of CEO Orcel with analysts, talking about a bank “Resilient and favorably exposed to the upside of rates”. The positive judgment brought the Milanese SIM to raise the target price on the stock by 6% to € 14.9, after the upward revision of the estimates. Equita summed it up like this the salient points that emerged from the call: