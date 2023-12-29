The policy of the national integrated computing power network has been finalized, which will have three major direct impacts on computing power companies – Wall Street News

The “National Integrated Computing Power Network” is rapidly entering the implementation stage in China and is set to have a direct impact on the company’s data center construction layout, energy procurement, and network costs. The policy idea, which is developed from the “Eastern and Western” strategy, is being rolled out as joint opinions from several government bodies.

The main goals of the “National Integrated Computing Power Network” policy include accelerating the construction of a national integrated computing power network and forming a national computing power network with multi-level linkage between cities, regions, and countries. These goals will specifically impact data center construction layout, energy procurement, and network costs.

The new policy aims to gather the company’s new data centers in hub clusters, greatly accelerate the green power procurement process, and reduce network bandwidth costs between the east and west. It also sets specific construction goals to be implemented by the end of 2025, showcasing a coherent solution and providing a series of clear construction targets.

The collaboration of computing power and network is also emphasized in the policy, with a focus on reducing network latency and transmission costs. Telecom operators are expected to build low-latency, high-bandwidth, and low-jitter networks to support the expected increase in data center presence in hub clusters.

Furthermore, under the “dual carbon” strategy, the policy sets a goal of establishing a two-way coordination mechanism for computing power and power, with the aim of having the proportion of green power in new data centers at the hub node exceeding 80%. This emphasizes the growing importance of using green and low-carbon energy in data center operations.

The policy changes will have significant implications for technology and communications companies, as it will force them to adjust their market strategies to align with the new requirements. Investing in the new computing power infrastructure system will be necessary for companies looking to stay ahead in the evolving market.

The “National Integrated Computing Power Network” policy has the potential to significantly shape the future of data center operations in China with a particular focus on efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Source: Finance Eleven, original title: “The policy of national integrated computing power network has been finalized, which will have three major direct impacts on computing power companies”

