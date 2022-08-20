Home Business The Polish temptation of the European right: the head-on clash with Brussels in the name of sovereignty
The Polish temptation of the European right: the head-on clash with Brussels in the name of sovereignty

Taxes, civil rights, migrants. These seem to be (all, of course, with the “minus” sign in front of them) the broad discriminating lines of the rising right, in Europe and in Italy. But does the perimeter of sovereignty end here today? Bad friendships (from Putin to Orban) are rarely accidental: within the culture of the new European right, a stream of nationalism and national supremacism which seemed to have run out in the last century, but apparently it is not.

