WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Wambach, the federal government wants to reform the law against restraints of competition (GWB) – and many large business associations are opposed to it. Do you think the criticism is justified?

Achim Wambach: I can understand the criticism from business about the planned changes in the GWB. In individual cases, the new rules could severely interfere with entrepreneurial freedom. The Federal Cartel Office’s planned rights to intervene on the basis of sector inquiries are massive and could go as far as the demerger of companies.

I also believe that the political pressure on the – formally independent – cartel office to take a look at certain markets that the respective government considers particularly important will increase.