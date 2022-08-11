Listen to the audio version of the article

Integrate skills in the economic-political and business economics fields with IT and integrated database analysis skills, which increasingly represent a competitive factor for companies and to improve people’s quality of life. These are the objectives of the three-year degree course in Digital Economics and Business (DEB), delivered entirely in English, launched by the Polytechnic University of Marche, within the faculty of economics, and which will train three professionals: data-driven economic and financial analyst, data-driven business analyst and data analyst for economics and business.

The objectives

“The distinctive character of the skills associated with these figures – explains the scientific coordinator of the course, Alessia Lo Turco – is the data-driven approach, which produces relevant information to guide and support decision-making processes as a result of selection and processing processes of data relating to the company business and to the economic-financial markets “. The program allows you to focus your preparation on the fundamental disciplines of business, political and financial economics, combining it with the basic preparation of computer science fundamentals and solid preparation in statistics-econometrics.Thanks to its characteristics, the course of study proposed by the Politecnica delle Marche represents an innovative educational offer at national level among public universities: only Ca ‘Foscari in Venice offers a three-year degree course in English with digital content, but specializes exclusively in digital management. “The expectation is that the catchment area (for admission you need a knowledge of the English language at level B2 and an adequate initial preparation, ed.) May be large and cross regional and even national borders, attracting foreign students interested in understanding the mechanisms of the economy through data analysis “. No surprise, therefore, if just launched, the course has already received more than 300 enrollment applications from foreign students on the Universitaly platform.