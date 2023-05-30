The popularity of brain-computer interface is overwhelming

12:49[Brain-computer interface is hot and two leading high-growth concept stocks are released]After CPO (optoelectronic co-packaging), brain-computer interface has become the biggest hot spot in the field of AI. In the early trading of May 30th, the daily limit of innovative medical treatment exceeded 650,000 lots at one time. Another concept stock, Xinzhicognition, also had a one-word daily limit, and the daily limit closed more than 720,000 lots.

Databao statistics show that as of the close on May 29, the average increase in brain-computer interface concept stocks since May has reached 9.68%, outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index by 12.74 percentage points over the same period. 9 stocks have increased by more than 20% cumulatively, including Sanbo Brain Science, Guanhao Biotechnology, Hanwei Technology, Innovative Medical, Zhongke Information, etc.

In terms of institutional attention, only HKUST Xunfei, Weiss Medical, Yingqu Technology, and Tofflon have received positive ratings from more than 5 institutions, and these 4 stocks have received agency forecasts that their net profit growth will exceed 20% this year and next. Compared with the closing price on May 29 and the agency’s unanimous forecast target price, HKUST Xunfei, Weiss Medical, and Tofflon have an upside of more than 20%, and HKUST Xunfei ranks first with an upside of 36.78%. (data treasure)