The Porsche holding finances itself with a schuldschein: 2.7 billion and record

The Porsche holding finances itself with a schuldschein: 2.7 billion and record

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company that owns 53.3% of the Volkswagen group, broke all market records Schuldschein in its debut, with a 2.7 billion euro loan in the largest debt deal ever German.

The offer, initially marketed for just 500 million euros, has attracted around 120 investors including European, Asian and American banks, pension funds and insurers. And it shows that there is a strong demand for sports cars. After all, the Porsche AG IPO at the end of September was the largest in Europe in the last decade and in just a few months produced the third most capitalized company in the automotive manufacturing sector, after Tesla and Toyota.

It also emerges that the Schuldschein, a German promissory note that is syndicated both as a loan and as a bond and which can have both fixed and variable rates, is transforming from a typically German niche instrument into an increasingly popular financing option even among large European companies. The deal made by Porsche amounted to nearly a tenth of the entire 2022 market, and the deal size is growing across the board.

“We liked the lean structure and the speed to market of this Schuldschein,” said a spokesman for Porsche Automobil Holding. “We are planning further financing, via bonds or a mix of instruments, and possibly a second Schuldschein.”

Schuldschein transactions are not publicly traded or tied to transparency rules, making them more private than traditional syndicated loans or corporate bonds.

See also  Automotive recovers on 2020 but car production dropped by 21% on 2019

