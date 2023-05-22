The possible consequences of the US default

Uncertainties and tensions in world markets: these are some of the potential consequences of the bankruptcy risk of the United States if theimpasse politics between Democrats and Republicans to authorize a new budget deficit by June 1st.

The situation that has already emerged seems to be repeating itself in 2011when the risk of exceeding the debt ceiling was approached, which would oblige a a declaration of insolvency by the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, as she underlined at the recent G7 meeting in Japan. In any case, it does not appear that the United States has ever reached insolvency.

Today US public debt has reached the authorized ceiling of $31.4 billion (129% of GDP 2022). A compromise agreement on its overcoming should be able to reconcile two different economic policies, growth in spending and the deficit by the Biden administration, cuts in state spending by the Grand Old Party republican. Some recent signals seem to indicate a possible convergence.

The consequences on the US economy

At the moment it still seems uncertain the day or “x-date” in which the Federal Government will no longer be able to pay its commitments to creditors, contractors and citizens, such as the salaries of the 3.4 million civil servants civilians and military, damaging the economic conditions of families, with critical issues for housing costs, social security, medicare.

The economic results pursued and obtained by the Biden administration, such as a reduction in the level of unemployment, the creation of 12 million jobs and economic growth, would be canceled or reduced. It would provoke a sharp increase in volatility on the financial markets with downgrading of credit rating and confidence, rising interest rates and falling ability to access loans by citizens and small businesses as well as the prices ofequity. Already today insurance companies in the USA require higher premiums.

The estimates made by White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) in the analysis “Estimated Economic Effects of Debt Ceiling Standoff: Q3 2023”, quantificano a negative picture for the US economy comparing different sources and simulation models, which find a consensus on the order of magnitude of the risks. The analysis is structured into three categories, divided into stalemate or calculated risk, short default, long default. Negative changes to varying degrees are expected in all three hypotheses.

Market expectations for a possible deadlock make negative reactions probable. With indicators of market-stress likely to worsen, the markets are already pricing in the risk of a political stalemate by bringing forward the date of the possible default, with tensions on the markets and increases in the risk premium. CDS spreads (credit default swaps) have already increased. In the case of default a crescendo of risks is estimated in the short and long term up tostart of a recession.

The results indicate for the three cases one job losses between 200,000 and 8,300,000 until the first quarter of 2024. The same negative progression concerns unemployment which is expected to increase in a range of oscillation between 0.1% and 5%. The decline in the economy would lead to a negative annual change in real terms in the range of 0.3% and 6.1%.

It is because of the growing interconnection between economies that starting from an internal matter in the USA negative effects would be unleashed on world markets with risks of recession, in a phase already marked by the combination of critical factors such as high inflation, public debt, strong political and military tensions, different speeds and logics between the continents for economic recovery.

Defense risks

As for the US Securitythe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Mark Milley they underlined what the direct implications on US defense. And default of the debt would reinforce the description made by the principal competitorChina, regarding the USA as a declining powerthereby increasing the risks for the United States. The decline in living standards of Pentagon personnel would be exploited by the Chinese narrative. Allied countries would raise questions about the Pentagon’s ability to implement the programs.

As for the military budget project (Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Bill) there has already been a slowdown in meetings in Congress and the spending plan has been temporarily suspended waiting for the events.

If one wonders what the potentials might be consequences for allied countries in the hypothesis of a default, at the moment there are no elements of detail. It therefore seems premature to make specific considerations, for example relating to transatlantic trade or two-way street.

The question would have a scope and a significant dimension worldwide as it would impact on all of the economic and strategic relations of the United States. He would come destabilized the global financial system which depends on the stability of the dollar as the primary reserve currency. Loss of confidence in the dollar would weaken supply chains who are trying to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and high energy costs as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. They would be particularly subject to financial implications such as non-payment of interest, the main countries holding Treasury securities such as Japan, China and the UK representing 35% of the total value of $7.4 trillion.

For all these reasons, it is perhaps possible and certainly desirable that differences be ironed out and a negotiated solution to overcome the current one impasse.