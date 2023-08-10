The possible entry of the Mef into Netco supports Tim

The possible entry of the Mef into Netco continues to support Tim’s rally

Trading volumes that reached 370 million pieces. Even today a session to remember for Tim which rises by 2.75% to 0.2765 euros. Supporting the rally are press reports according to which the Mef could adhere to the offer of Kkr on Tim’s network. The idea that the Ministry of Economy and Finance is now close to formalizing entry into the match for NetCothe company to be established that will bring together Tim’s infrastructural assets, has in fact given wings to the title in Piazza Affari.

To support the rumors there is also the possible appointment of a advisor (come Ubs o Jefferies) and the date for the signing of the Memorandum of understanding which, even if discussed in these days, will require a dpcm and therefore a meeting of the Council of Ministers which should not be held before August 28th.

The offer could rise to 23 billion euros

In fact, it is difficult to imagine that a green light could already arrive by mid-August. However, according to what has been learned, the Mef technicians have been working for weeks now with the aim of arriving at a memorandum of understanding that defines the direct government participationthrough the Mef or one of its funds) in the company that will take over NetCo.

For now there is only one offer from Kkr which is negotiating exclusively and which has evaluated the infrastructure asset 21 billiona figure that could reach 23 billion thanks to a series of earn outs.

According to rumors circulated in recent weeks, however, the government would aim to detect an overall share between the 30 and 35% of Netco considering both the direct involvement of Mef be that of Cdp (which, however, would not enjoy governance rights for Antitrust reasons) and of F2i.

The crux of Vivendi remains, which has always been against the operation, also for economic reasons. But the presence of the Mef in the Netco affair could make it more difficult for the main shareholder to oppose it Vivendi. Tim’s first shareholder col 24% approximately has long maintained that the figures offered for Netco are lower than the real value of the asset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

