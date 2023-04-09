Home Business The post-00s cried miserably. Light Salt announced the permanent closure of the APP and officially discontinued it.
The post-00s cried miserably. Light Salt announced the permanent closure of the APP and officially discontinued it.

The post-00s cried miserably. Light Salt announced the permanent closure of the APP and officially discontinued it.

The post-00s cried miserably. Light Salt announced the permanent closure of the APP and officially disabled it.

According to the news of Kuai Technology on April 9, the social APP “Light Salt” which focuses on young people released a message on April 6 that,Due to business adjustments, the Light Salt server will be permanently shut down, and the APP will be officially discontinued from now on.

The Light Salt team promises to fully assist users in backing up and migrating personal data, and to promote the refund of paid users of the original Light Salt App.

It is understood that the predecessor of light salt is “Tape note”, which was once popular in colleges and universities.The predecessor of the Tape note is the Popi question box, which focuses on anonymous social scenarios. Its main application scenario is the anonymous question function. Users can send the link to invite anonymous questions to the social scenes of acquaintances such as Moments and Weibo, and then Respond to collected anonymous questions.

Its founder Rao Zhijian revealed in an interview in 2021 that the number of “Generation Z” users of Tape notes accounted for as high as 80%, and users from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other places accounted for about 60%.

The post-00s cried miserably. Light Salt announced the permanent closure of the APP and officially disabled it.

See also  Ivass: in the first three months of the year TPL car price averaged 353 euros
