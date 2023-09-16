The Potential Impact of the Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut: Examining Historical Trends and Identifying Key Industry Opportunities

Title: Central Bank’s Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut Expected to Boost Economy and Market, but Actual Performance Remains Uncertain

Financial Associated Press, September 16 (Editor Xuan Lin) – The central bank’s recent announcement of a reduction in the deposit reserve ratio for financial institutions has raised expectations for increased liquidity and improved market conditions. However, the actual performance of the market has shown mixed results.

The central bank’s decision to reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.25 percentage points, excluding financial institutions with a 5% reserve ratio, is estimated to release more than 500 billion yuan of medium- and long-term liquidity. The move aims to inject “real money” benefits and encourage financial institutions to increase capital investment in entities.

According to Dongguan Securities analyst Fei Xiaoping, the reserve requirement ratio cut is expected to have a positive impact on the real economy and also boost the stock market. Several favorable policies have been implemented, such as the halving of stamp duty collection, regulatory policies by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the opening up of space for insurance funds to enter the market. These measures are expected to restore confidence among market entities and improve market risk appetite.

However, the performance of the Shanghai Composite Index on the day following the reserve requirement ratio cut was less than stellar. While the index opened 0.23% higher, it ultimately closed down 0.28%. Reviewing historical data on reserve requirement ratio cuts since 2012, A-shares have strengthened in the short term following these announcements. The Shanghai Composite Index rose within five trading days after 11 out of 18 previous cuts. The probability of the index rising on the first trading day after a cut announcement is 50%, while the probability of it rising within the following five trading days is 83.3%.

Deng Lijun, an analyst at Huajin Securities, noted that the current macro environment is similar to that of August 2015, when A-shares experienced a 6.8% surge within five days of a reserve requirement ratio cut. Based on past performance, it is likely that pro-cyclical finance and coal industries, as well as high-growth industries such as media and computer companies, will dominate the market in the days following the cut.

Analysts recommend paying attention to high-quality joint-stock banks with sound liability structure management and control capabilities, such as China Merchants Bank and Ping An Bank. The media industry has also shown signs of recovery, with policies and support contributing to its growth. Gaming leaders with clear performance in 2023, such as Sanqi Interactive Entertainment and Kaiying Network, are expected to benefit. In the computer industry, Huawei’s server industry chain, EDA-related companies, and Hongmeng ecological partners are viewed optimistically. The coal industry may also witness an expected recovery in demand and prices, making companies like Shanxi Coking Coal and Huaibei Mining attractive for investors.

Overall, the central bank’s reserve requirement ratio cut is anticipated to stimulate the economy and market. However, the true impact and performance will be closely monitored in the coming days and weeks to determine the effectiveness of these measures.

Note: The information in this article is based on the content provided.

