The power battery conference is approaching, lithium prices start a down cycle, the industry boom continues to repair these targets, or you can pay attention_Oriental Fortune Network

According to recent reports, the 2023 World PowerBatteryThe conference will be held in Yibin, Sichuan from June 8th to 11th. This conference will adopt a combination of offline and online methods to discuss in-depth technological innovation,energy storageApplication, industrial chain supply chain resilience and stability, comprehensive utilization, battery replacement mode, industrial investment and financing,BatteryForward-looking hot topics in transportation and other industries.In addition, the conference will also hold the second “Yangtze River Cup” powerBatteryIntegration and Management Technology Challenge.

Currently, the downstreamnew energyAutomobile consumption continues to grow,lithium batteryThe market continues to recover. From the data point of view, according to the statistics of the China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance, in March 2023, my country’s power battery production totaled 51.2GWh, a year-on-year increase of 26.7% and a month-on-month increase of 23.5%.Among them, the output of ternary batteries increased by 8.5% year-on-year and 25.2% month-on-month;lithium batteryOutput increased by 39.7% year-on-year and 22.7% month-on-month.

Xiangcaisecuritiesrecentlyresearch reportIt is pointed out that lithium prices have started a downward cycle. With the price correction of lithium and other lithium battery materials, the cost pressure of power batteries will ease, and the profitability of power battery companies will improve. In particular, at this stage most power battery companies are operating at meager profits,achievementWith great flexibility, it is recommended to pay attention to the improvement of its profitability.In addition, someChina DynamicsBattery companies have begun to supply a large number of foreign markets. It is recommended to pay attention to power battery companies that have entered the international supply chain.

For areas of interest, filterlithium batteryConcept stocks, from the performance point of view, in the first quarter of this year, the mothernet profitThere are more than 40 individual stocks that have achieved profitability and increased by more than 100 times year-on-year. Among them,Jixiang shares、SINOMACHThe performance growth rate is more than 10 times,Fangda Carbon、United win laser、Xi Diwei、Deep China A、BYDThe performance growth rate of other stocks is also among the top. If the statistics of individual stocks with a market value of over 10 billion yuan and a price-earnings ratio of less than 20 times (and positive),Hengdian DMEGC、China Mining Resources、Yongxing Materials、Emma Technology、Xiamen TungstenAmong other stocks, the number of institutional visits received during the year ranks among the top.

