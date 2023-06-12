The power battery conference with a contract value of 106.3 billion yuan has achieved fruitful results_Oriental Fortune Network

June 9-11, 2023 World MomentumBatteryThe conference was held in Yibin, Sichuan.Momentum as an important part of the General AssemblyBatteryGreen and low-carbon travel exhibition, a comprehensive display of powerBattery、energy storage、new energyInnovative products and technological achievements in the upstream and downstream of the automobile and other industrial chains.

ChinasecuritiesThe newspaper reporter learned from the scene that there were 338 exhibitors and institutions at home and abroad, a significant increase in scale compared with the previous year. The enthusiasm of enterprises to participate in the exhibition was high, and they showed their cutting-edge achievements one after another. A total of 64 major projects were signed at the conference, with a total amount of 106.3 billion yuan.

New products attract attention

“Flying Cars” “Dolls”robot“Flash charging battery” and a new generation of liquid-cooled overcharging solutions, etc.new energyProducts and technologies in cutting-edge fields have been unveiled at the 2023 World Power Battery Conference.

Walking into the vehicle exhibition area, the first thing that catches the eye isteslaandBYDstand.teslaThis time, it brought a number of products to the exhibition. In addition to Model3/Y/S/X four models, it also broughttesladollrobotOptimus。

tesladollrobotVery technological.teslaDing Li, Training Manager of the West Region of the Learning and Development Center, is acceptingsecuritiesIn an interview with a reporter, he said: “teslaHumanoid robots use a purely visual perception system, and AI robots can help humans complete some complex, boring, and even dangerous tasks. It is hoped that Tesla humanoid robots can enter thousands of households in the future. “

Tesla also set up an auto-assisted driving kit display area and an energy ecological product area, displaying three products in Tesla’s energy ecological closed loop: light, storage, and charging.

“Flying cars” come into reality.Xpeng MotorsThe displayed flying car Air Traveler X2 has attracted much attention. The flying car has a maximum battery life of 25 minutes, a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour, and can fly to a height of 1,000 meters.

As the home field of power batteries, enterprises in the power battery industry chain displayed their latest products and technological achievements.CATLIt shows the process of EVOGO’s power station replacement operation. The equipment flexibly grabbed the chocolate block to replace the battery, and the whole process was completed in less than a minute.CATLCondensed-matter batteries were also demonstrated, with single-cell energy densities as high as 500Wh/kg.

existXinwangdaIn the exhibition area, the reporter saw the debut of the world’s first power flash charge battery, which can charge 80% of the power in 10 minutes.

In the field of energy supplementation, Huawei demonstrated a new generation of fully liquid-cooled overcharging solution for Huawei’s digital energy charging network.

Car company promotion

“The orders during the event were quite good, and three cars were sold in one morning.” Chen Xiao (pseudonym), a staff member at the Wuling Hongguang booth, said on June 10.

It is reported that the participatingnew energyThere are nearly 40 auto and parts companies.ChinasecuritiesThe newspaper reporter noticed that Audi, BMW and many other car companiesNew Energy VehicleDuring the exhibition period, the price of the model will be reduced for a limited time, and at the same time, it can enjoy government subsidies. Among them, the transaction price of bicycles is less than 100,000 yuan, and each subsidy is 2,000 yuan; 100,000 yuan (inclusive) to 200,000 yuan is subsidized at 3,500 yuan per vehicle; 200,000 yuan (inclusive) is subsidized at 5,000 yuan per vehicle.

Audi’s price cuts range from RMB 66,100 to RMB 75,900. Among them, the Audi Q4 e-tron Creative Edition is directly reduced by 66,100 yuan; the Audi Q4 e-tron Creative Edition is directly reduced by 72,100 yuan; the Audi Q4 e-tron quattro Creative Edition is directly reduced by 75,900 yuan.

A salesperson in the Audi exhibition area told reporters: “The above preferential price cuts do not include subsidies from the Yibin Municipal Government, and the event will end on June 12.”

In addition, the BMW iX3 and i3 will drop 100,000 yuan for a limited time. Geely Geometry, Wuling Hongguang MINIEV, and Chery Ant have all launched different discounts.

Accelerated development of power battery industry

As the core area of ​​Sichuan’s trillion-level power battery industry cluster, Yibin’s power battery industry has shown a trend of vigorous development, the industrial chain has been further improved, the scale of the industry has continued to grow, and the quality and efficiency of the industry have been further improved.

In 2022, the output value of Yibin’s power battery industry will be 88.9 billion yuan, and the production and sales of power batteries will be 72GWh, accounting for 15.5% of the national sales and 13.2% of the output, ranking third in the country. Power batteries have become a new engine for Yibin’s industrial development. It is estimated that the output value of the entire industrial chain will exceed 120 billion yuan this year, adding a 100 billion-level industrial cluster to Yibin.

It is worth mentioning that at the 2023 World Power Battery Conference, Yibin City was jointly awarded the “China DynamicsThe title of “Battery Capital Yibin” became the first nationally awarded “China DynamicsThe city of “Battery Capital”. On the same day, Yibin City was awarded the title of “China‘senergy storageIndustry new highland” title.

The relevant person in charge of Yibin City stated that Yibin will take the 2023 World Power Battery Conference as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with a more open attitude, actively seize the “golden track” of new energy development, and continue to consolidate the “China DynamicsThe status of “Battery Capital” and strive to build “China‘senergy storageIndustrial new heights”.

(Article source: China Securities Journal China Securities Network)

