The powerful at the time of Giorgia. Background of the new book by Luigi Bisignani

Exclusive / “The powerful at the time of Giorgia”, seven chapters and 525 quotes

“A conversation between me and Paolo Madron as we talk about Giorgia Meloni and the whole world that revolves around her”. Luigi Bisignani thus explains Affaritaliani.it the awaited book – “The powerful at the time of Giorgia” – edited by Clear letters which should have been released on May 15th, but, due to legal problems, had to undergo some corrections and therefore will eventually be released on May 30th.

The book completes the trilogy together with “The man who whispers to the powerful” and “The powerful in Renzi’s time”, also published by Clear letters.

Seven chapters all on the Prime Minister with 525 quotes. The most mentioned, in addition of course to the premier, are the undersecretaries to the presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, in addition to Meloni’s sister, Arianna, the minister and brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida.

Cover of the book “The powerful in the time of Giorgia”

According to Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate one of the fanciest chapters is the climb of Meloni and the Brothers of Italy in the North with the war between the group of Carlo Fidanza and that of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and the minister Daniela Santanchè.

Another very interesting point concerns the relationship between the Prime Minister and the media, journalists and televisions. There are then sixteen pages on the Meloni’s new passion, that for intelligence and the work of 007 with details on the role of Mantovano.

Obviously, the book also talks about the relationship between Meloni and his allies, both Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi and Antonio Tajani.

Read also/ Appointments, Luigi Bisignani’s report cards for managers and politicians. Exclusive

Subscribe to the newsletter

