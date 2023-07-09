The Prada group becomes “sweeter” with the Caffè Principe that Malaparte liked

In Arezzo, where he was born and where he saved some historic places and even a newsstand from oblivion, Patrizio Bertelli is considered a benefactor. Without him, those shutters would have remained down. Then, behind these acquisitions and reopenings, which today are enriched by another noble establishment, the Principe café in Forte dei Marmi, one can also read an investment strategy to diversify, which directly involves the CEO of Prada, but also the group , through Marchesi 1824, the Milanese pastry shop at the crossroads of Corso Magenta (but also in the Galleria and in Via Montenapoleone) acquired by the luxury giant led by Bertelli with Miuccia Prada – it was said for 8 million euros – in response then to Lvmh that he had bought Cova, another cult brand of the Milanese confectionary tradition.

Shopping in Arezzo

In his city, Bertelli bought the Costanti café, in Piazza San Francesco, the parlor of the Tuscan city, a bar founded in 1805 and famous from the Oscar-winning film “Life is Beautiful” by Roberto Benigni. Do you remember? It’s the one in front of which little Giosué stops to admire the cakes in the window, which cost 15 lire, too much for his father (“It will be pretend…”)… Bertelli bought it from Intesa Sanpaolo, which had inherited it from Ubi and in turn by Banca Etruria, and which had put it up for auction. There is talk of 1.6 million, paid by Mister Prada through the Peschiera real estate (it is also the name of the red wine it produces). Also in the same piazza Bertelli also took over the former Cervo pharmacy, now transformed into a restaurant-gastronomy and the Buca di San Francesco, another historic Tuscan restaurant.

Not only. Also in Arezzo, the owner of Luna Rossa – the challenger team of the America’s Cup – also bought the newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo, which has been open continuously since 1947 and is another iconic place in the city. Pietro Scartoni, the owner, who reached the age of 90, had decided to give up and Bertelli, to avoid closure, took over the business, guaranteeing its continuation.

Shopping in Forte dei Marmi

The Caffè Principe is a historic restaurant in Forte. It had closed at the end of last year, but the rumor had already circulated that it would be acquired by Marchesi 1824, the pastry shop that has its own balance sheet in the Prada group and that Lorenzo Bertelli, Patrizio’s designated heir to take over from him at the top, had also led to the international debut in 2019, opening in London, in the Mayfair district (not only desserts, but also business lunches and cocktails). And last year there was also talk of an opening in Florence and, moreover, of the luxury family’s interest in the Ortofrutticola di Marradi, in the province of Florence, a historic company that transforms chestnuts into marron glacé.

On the other hand, shopping in Forte dei Marmi is a reality, where the Caffè Principe by Prada has reopened today. Marchesi 1824 acquired it – it is said for around 6 million euros – from the Vittorio Veneto Foundation, owner of the most important block in the town, located precisely between the Caffè Principe and via IV novembre. The restaurant is adjacent to the Prada men’s and women’s single-brand boutique and has been completely renovated by the Florentine architect Michele Bonan.

Curzio Malaparte was at home here, who served the second part of his confinement for having repudiated Mussolini, after Lipari, right at Forte. The Principe café became his meeting place and that of other artists and writers.

