According to the data from the business community list, as of September 22, the average price quoted by epichlorohydrin enterprises was 11,266.67 yuan / ton, which was the same as Monday’s price, and increased by 0.60% compared with the price on August 22. The three-month period fell by 39.43% year-on-year.

The epichlorohydrin market was stable this week. Recently, the price of raw material propylene has been generally stable, and the price of raw material glycerol is mainly stable. The cost support still exists, the supply side is sufficient, and the downstream just needs replenishment at a reasonable price. The market trading atmosphere is flat, and the focus of negotiations is deadlocked.

Upstream propylene, according to the data monitoring of the business society, on September 21, the reference price of propylene was 7430.60, an increase of 4.65% compared with September 1 (7100.60).

Downstream epoxy resin, on September 21, the liquid epoxy resin market in East China was running strongly. The mainstream negotiation was 19500-20200 yuan / ton barrels to leave the factory, and the overall negotiation and the previous trading day rose 200.

The epichlorohydrin analyst of the business company believes that the current raw material propylene and glycerin prices are mainly stable, the cost pressure still exists, the supply side is sufficient, the demand side is flat, and the inventory of some factories is under pressure. Focus on stability, organize and run, and pay more attention to market news guidelines.

