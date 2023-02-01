The pressure on the mortgage family has become smaller, and Hunan people love to save money more

Our province’s 2022 financial “report card” is released: deposits have seen double-digit growth for the first time in five years, and new loan interest rates have hit a new low

On January 31, the 2022 Hunan Financial Operation Situation Press Conference was held in Changsha.

A set of data such as deposits, loans, interest rates, and foreign exchange reported at the press conference outlines the savings preferences of Hunan residents in 2022, the strength of financial support for the real economy, the mood of mortgage owners, the cloudy weather of import and export trade, and the digital RMB pilot. grades.

This year, people in Hunan are more fond of saving money. The deposit balance of financial institutions in Hunan reached 7 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%, the first double-digit growth in five years. Lower financing costs for businesses. The province’s new loan interest rate has been below 5% for 35 consecutive months, a record low.

House buyers and mortgage families are full of joy. The 14 cities and prefectures in Hunan have all lowered the down payment ratio of housing loans. At the end of the year, the weighted average interest rate of newly issued first-home housing loans in the province was 4.22%, a decrease of 1.39% from the beginning of the year.

●Deposit balance: 7,014.19 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%, the first double-digit growth in five years

●Loan balance: 6,235.15 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.7%

●The interest rate of newly issued loans hit a record low, below 5% for 35 consecutive months

At the end of the year, the weighted average interest rate of first housing loans issued was 4.22%, down 1.39% from the beginning of the year

●Increased real estate development loans of 13.31 billion yuan in the whole year

●The balance of manufacturing loans increased by 20.1% year-on-year

●The total amount of cross-border payments was 79.82 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%; the net inflow was 9.71 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%

●Changsha has more than 300,000 digital RMB merchants, with a total of more than 53.25 million transactions and a transaction amount of 8.3 billion yuan, an increase of 88%, 270%, and 64% compared with the end of 2021

The balance of deposits exceeded 7 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.5% year-on-year

Statistics show that the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits of financial institutions in Hunan will reach 7 trillion yuan in 2022, reaching 7,014.19 billion yuan at the end of the year, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%, an increase of 2.9 percentage points from the end of the previous year, and double-digit growth for the first time in five years.

In 2022, Hunan’s new deposits will be 725.08 billion yuan, an increase of 227.18 billion yuan year-on-year. Among them, the leading role of household deposits is obvious, accounting for 79.7% of the new deposits, accounting for 93.3% of the year-on-year increase.

The loan balance of financial institutions in the province will exceed 6 trillion yuan in June 2022, reaching 6,235.15 billion yuan at the end of the year, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate of loans continues to be higher than that of the whole country. New loans in the whole year were 650.65 billion yuan, an increase of 6.43 billion yuan year-on-year.

Newly issued loan interest rates hit a record low, benefiting 241,000 companies

In 2022, the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China will focus on the dual guiding role of monetary policy tools to stabilize the total amount and optimize the structure, and will accumulatively issue central bank low-cost funds such as re-loans, re-discounts, and various structural monetary policy tools to financial institutions across the province. More than 100 million yuan, benefiting 241,000 enterprises.

Actively guide the steady decline of financing costs. The province’s new loan interest rate has been below 5% for 35 consecutive months, a record low, and the weighted average interest rate of various loans throughout the year has dropped by 0.95% year-on-year. In 2022, financial institutions across the province will transfer 28.5 billion yuan in profits to entities by reducing loan interest rates and expanding financing channels with lower costs.

Actively implement the financial policy of benefiting enterprises and people. Promote the implementation of the payment and fee reduction policy. Since the implementation of the policy, a total of 761 million yuan in fee reductions has been realized. Guide financial institutions to implement the policy of deferred repayment of principal and interest, and have handled a total of 172.91 billion yuan of deferred repayment of principal and interest for 128,000 small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households.

The growth rate of manufacturing loans hit a new high

Lou Hang, deputy director of the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China and deputy director of the Hunan Branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that with the support of a series of monetary policy tools, Hunan’s credit structure has been continuously optimized.

With the support of policies such as guiding banks to continue to increase credit investment in the manufacturing industry and refinancing refinancing of equipment, the balance of manufacturing loans in the province will increase by 20.1% year-on-year by the end of 2022, and the growth rate will hit a new high since 2015.

Loans in the inclusive sector maintained rapid growth. At the end of 2022, the balance of agriculture-related, small and micro enterprises, and inclusive small and micro loans in the province increased by 14.5%, 20.9%, and 22.1% year-on-year respectively. Among them, the growth rate of small and micro enterprise loans has reached a new high in the past five years, and the growth rate of inclusive small and micro enterprise loans has remained above 20% for four consecutive years.

Loans in the field of scientific and technological innovation accelerated. By the end of 2022, the province’s national high-tech enterprise loan balance will increase by 12.4%, technology SME loans will increase by 28.9%, state-level “specialized, special new” enterprise loans will increase by 30.3%, and “specialized, special new” small giant enterprise loans will increase by 43.1% %, the growth rate of the above loans was significantly higher than the growth rate of various loans in the province.

Real estate development loans maintained a steady growth trend for four consecutive months, with an increase of 13.31 billion yuan for the whole year, an increase of 16.33 billion yuan year-on-year.

In terms of accelerating the recovery and development of the cultural and tourism industries, arrange 5 billion yuan in re-loans and re-discount funds to guide financial resources to invest in the cultural and tourism industry; cooperate with the cultural and tourism departments to establish a list of 148 cultural and tourism white-listed enterprises and projects, and the banks will cover all docks. Granted 3.93 billion yuan in loans to whitelisted enterprises. As of the end of 2022, the province’s cultural tourism industry had a loan balance of 66.7 billion yuan, and newly granted loans were 28.15 billion yuan. In that year, a total of 324 cultural tourism companies have handled deferred repayment of principal and interest and extended loan renewals, involving a loan amount of 5.9 billion yuan.

Newly issued first home loan interest rate fell by 1.39%

In 2022, the down payment ratios of personal housing loans in 14 cities and prefectures in Hunan will all be reduced.

At present, the lower limit of the down payment ratio of 13 non-restricted cities and prefectures in the province has been reduced to 20% for the first set and 30% for the second set; the lower limit of the down payment ratio policy in 1 restricted city (Changsha City) is 30% for the first set and 40% for the second set. %.

In terms of housing loan interest rates, since May 2022, the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has adjusted the lower limit of interest rates for newly issued first-home housing loans in eligible cities in three batches in accordance with policy requirements. In December 2022, the weighted average interest rate of newly issued first-home housing loans in the province will be 4.22%, a decrease of 1.39% from the beginning of the year.

Recently, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a notice to clearly establish a dynamic adjustment mechanism for the interest rate policy of newly issued first-home loans. According to the development of the real estate market in each city, the dynamic adjustment allows the city scope to gradually relax the lower limit of the new first-home loan interest rate. The Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China will cooperate with the local government’s policy of making good use of loans, establish a dynamic monitoring and evaluation mechanism, and adjust the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate in eligible cities in a timely manner.

Wei Zuyuan, Director of the Money and Credit Management Division of the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, revealed that the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China will continue to implement differentiated housing credit policies in accordance with the principle of city-specific policies in the next stage, reasonably meet the needs of individual housing loans, and promote the stable and healthy development of Hunan’s real estate market .

The net inflow of cross-border funds maintained a relatively high level

Supported by a series of policies and measures to “stabilize foreign trade” and “stabilize foreign investment”, the foreign exchange situation in Hunan Province will be generally stable in 2022, the scale of revenue and expenditure will grow steadily, and the net inflow of cross-border funds will maintain a relatively high level.

Statistics show that Hunan’s annual cross-border receipts and payments amounted to US$79.82 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%; the net inflow was US$9.71 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%. In terms of channels, the trade in goods remained relatively resilient, supporting the current account to achieve a surplus of US$10.86 billion, a two-fold increase and reaching a historical peak.

In recent years, international financial market volatility has intensified. Against the backdrop of increased RMB exchange rate flexibility and two-way fluctuations, foreign-related enterprises are facing increased exchange rate risks. Luo Dong, director of the current project management department of the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, said that in the next step, Hunan will focus on foreign-related small, medium and micro enterprises, guide enterprises to establish a risk-neutral concept, and support enterprises to learn to make good use of derivatives exchange rate hedging tools.

More than 300,000 merchants in Changsha support the use of digital renminbi

Changsha began to carry out digital renminbi pilots at the end of 2020. As of the end of 2022, more than 300,000 digital renminbi merchants in Changsha have landed, with a total of more than 53.25 million transactions and a transaction amount of 8.3 billion yuan, an increase of 88%, 270%, and 64% compared with the end of 2021. %.

According to the notification from the head office of the People’s Bank of China, the accumulated number of personal wallets opened in Changsha, the number of current circulation business transactions and the amount of circulation business, and the monthly active number of public wallets in Changsha have repeatedly ranked among the top in the second batch of pilot areas.

In the past two years of the pilot program, Changsha has created a wealth of digital RMB pilot application scenarios, covering finance and taxation, public transportation, public services, rural revitalization, smart campuses, supply chain finance, smart medical care, retail consumption and many other fields. At the same time, Changsha has successfully realized the first domestic digital RMB omni-channel tax payment, the first agricultural-related financial subsidy scenario, and the first digital RMB scenario in the tobacco industry. Multiple innovative applications; created the Jinshang Fresh Chain Farmer’s Market Scenario, promoting The application of digital renminbi smart contracts in the field of cultural media; the first to carry out digital renminbi “mayor experience day”, “digital renminbi happy new Changsha”, “the first college student digital renminbi public service advertisement competition” and other activities.