That’s it! After more than 20 years, the real estate boom is over – this is how prices have moved, this is how it will continue Exclusive figures from the consulting firm Wüest Partner show the extent of the real estate boom in 106 regions. A new study now explains the end of this development.

Clouds are gathering: The demand for homes has decreased. Image: Gaëtan Bally/Keystone

The real estate boom is more than two decades old. It has long been puzzled how long this can go on. But now it suddenly means: The boom is over. The economists at the major bank Credit Suisse came to this surprising conclusion. In a new study they write: “The home ownership boom is over.”