The high bill has changed the diet of Italians who in one year have cut the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables by 11 percent. The data is contained in the report produced by Censis for Enpaia presented today which highlights how the purchase of zucchini has dropped by 16% while that of tomatoes by 12%. Fewer potatoes (9%), carrots (7%) and oranges (8%) ended up on the tables. According to the director of the research institute, Massimiliano Valerii “in the face of the take-off of the costs of energy and raw materials, it is essential not to leave companies alone because their crisis would have very high social costs”.

The study highlights how the confidence of Italians in agriculture is high: 96% of the sample considers it a key sector for the future, because it guarantees supplies in extreme situations, is committed to the fight against global warming and, guaranteeing food. good and safe contributes to people’s well-being. According to 54% of the sample, farmers must ensure the availability of safe, healthy, sustainable and high quality food, but also the protection of animal welfare (29%), the promotion of rural life (24%), a wide range of supply of quality food (19%), in a stable way in every situation (16%).

Agriculture made in Italy, then, has seen its social reputation strengthened, with 74% of Italians convinced that farmers have already made an important contribution in the fight against global warming, 16% higher than the European average. Giorgio Piazza, president of the social security institution, is convinced that «in the last two years agriculture has reaffirmed its centrality in the economy, contributing considerably to mitigating the recession and in this direction it is taking up the challenge of sustainability which has become a priority». According to Cristiano Fini, president of Cia-Agricoltori Italians, who spoke at the presentation, “a strategic plan is urgently needed that focuses on sustainability and the competitive development of agricultural supply chains”. And the president of Confagricoltura, Massimiliano Giansanti, adds: «We are not considered energy-hungry, but the energy cost is out of control. We need to build a new agri-food model and accompany growth. I believe that agriculture should no longer be considered a second-class economy ».