The price is less than half of the international oil price, Russia considers limiting oil discounts

Xu Chao, author of Wall Street Insights

At present, Russian crude oil is facing a very serious discount in the international market. As Russia’s largest export crude oil, the current price of Ural crude oil is less than half of the settlement price of Brent crude oil futures on that day.

Russia will monitor international prices for its crude oil and limit possible price discounts, the Energy Ministry said.

Russia’s Energy Ministry said it would issue monitoring regulations based on a presidential decree issued in December. Under a presidential decree issued by Putin in December, Russia banned the sale of oil to any country imposing price caps. Any measures would be in line with market principles, the statement said, without elaborating.

At present, Russian crude oil is facing a very serious discount in the international market. Urals crude at the Baltic port of Primorsk was at $37.80 a barrel on Friday, according to Argus Media. As Russia’s largest crude oil export volume, the current price of Urals crude oil is less than half of the day’s settlement price of Brent crude oil futures.

Europe has banned almost all seaborne crude oil imports from Russia since Dec. 5 last year. Meanwhile, the European Union and the Group of Seven nations have imposed price caps on Russian oil. The cap mechanism means that only when the oil price is below $60 per barrel, tankers can obtain a series of services such as shipping insurance provided by the West. The Russian side believes that the Western price cap is “illegal” and will affect the stability of global energy supply.

Traders are closely watching Russia’s moves in response to Western price caps as they could affect the balance of the global oil market. Russia signaled early last month that it could impose a price floor on the oil it exports, but no final rules have been issued.

Average production by Russian crude producers held steady at around 10.9 million barrels per day in January. However, there are signs that export volumes may be trending lower. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said last month that Russia could cut oil production by 500,000 to 700,000 bpd in early 2023 in response to price caps.

