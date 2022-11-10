Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

On November 8, a reporter from Shanghai Securities News learned from BYD that the company officially announced its high-end car brand and named it Yangwang. Previously, the relevant person in charge of BYD said that the company’s high-end car brand is positioned as a million-level new energy brand, with a price of more than 1 million yuan. According to BYD, Wangwang Automobile will build a high-end brand with disruptive technologies and products, bringing together the company’s most complete industrial layout, cutting-edge technological achievements, and most innovative design concepts, and elevating the safety and performance of new energy vehicles to new heights. . In the current new energy vehicle market, BYD has not only become the global sales leader, but also has far surpassed Tesla and other car companies. On November 8, the Passenger Car Association held a national passenger vehicle market analysis meeting in October 2022. In October, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China reached 676,000 units, an increase of 85.8% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 0.4%. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Federation, pointed out that under the policy of halving the purchase tax on fuel vehicles, China‘s new energy vehicles have not only been unaffected, but have continued to improve more than expected.

