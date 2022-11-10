Home Business The price is more than 1 million!BYD’s “Looking Up” Comes丨On the City
Business

The price is more than 1 million!BYD’s “Looking Up” Comes丨On the City

by admin
The price is more than 1 million!BYD’s “Looking Up” Comes丨On the City

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-10 10:36:46

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On November 8, a reporter from Shanghai Securities News learned from BYD that the company officially announced its high-end car brand and named it Yangwang. Previously, the relevant person in charge of BYD said that the company’s high-end car brand is positioned as a million-level new energy brand, with a price of more than 1 million yuan. According to BYD, Wangwang Automobile will build a high-end brand with disruptive technologies and products, bringing together the company’s most complete industrial layout, cutting-edge technological achievements, and most innovative design concepts, and elevating the safety and performance of new energy vehicles to new heights. . In the current new energy vehicle market, BYD has not only become the global sales leader, but also has far surpassed Tesla and other car companies. On November 8, the Passenger Car Association held a national passenger vehicle market analysis meeting in October 2022. In October, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China reached 676,000 units, an increase of 85.8% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 0.4%. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Federation, pointed out that under the policy of halving the purchase tax on fuel vehicles, China‘s new energy vehicles have not only been unaffected, but have continued to improve more than expected.

The price is more than 1 million!BYD’s “Looking Up” Comes丨On the City

On November 8, a reporter from Shanghai Securities News learned from BYD that the company officially announced its high-end car brand and named it Yangwang. Previously, the relevant person in charge of BYD said that the company’s high-end car brand is positioned as a million-level new energy brand, with a price of more than 1 million yuan. According to BYD, Wangwang Automobile will build a high-end brand with disruptive technologies and products, bringing together the company’s most complete industrial layout, cutting-edge technological achievements, and most innovative design concepts, and elevating the safety and performance of new energy vehicles to new heights. . In the current new energy vehicle market, BYD has not only become the global sales leader, but also has far surpassed Tesla and other car companies. On November 8, the Passenger Car Association held a national passenger vehicle market analysis meeting in October 2022. In October, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China reached 676,000 units, an increase of 85.8% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 0.4%. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Federation, pointed out that under the policy of halving the purchase tax on fuel vehicles, China‘s new energy vehicles have not only been unaffected, but have continued to improve more than expected.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  In the UK, a snow storm has held 61 people in a pub for two days

You may also like

Energy, Repower enters the share capital of Green...

Casta Diva Group: Business Plan updated, data improving

The King of Android Performance Dimensity 9200 Processor...

Eni: share buyback program is in progress, reaching...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The Republican Party’s performance...

Markets, the negative rating trend continues: inflation pushes...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 09.11.2022

Musk’s new Twitter reignites Dogecoin fever. Tesla -46%...

Exports support the made in Italy agricultural machinery...

Sohu Auto Global News|

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy