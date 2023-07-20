The Price of Dollar in Mexico Rises in Banks and Exchange Houses on July 20th

Title: Fluctuating Dollar-Peso Exchange Rate Impacts Mexico’s Economy

Subtitle: Dollar Rises in Mexican Banks, while Peso Appreciates Against Euro

The price of the dollar in Mexico for Thursday, July 20, saw fluctuations in the exchange market, with the peso depreciating by 0.48% against the dollar, settling at $16.7968 (Mexico City 5:24 hours). During the intraday session, the Mexican coin recorded a maximum of $16.7029 per unit and a minimum of $16.78154 per green ticket.

In Mexican banks and exchange houses, the dollar experienced an increase in its value. On average, the peso-dollar exchange rate stood at MXN$16.7972 per green ticket, with a buying value of MXN$16,3654 and a selling value of MXN$17,2291 per unit.

State Bank Prices for the Dollar on Thursday, July 20:

– Aztec Bank: $17.09

– Citibanamex: $17.20

– Banorte: $17.05

– BBVA: $17

– Scotiabank: $18.80

– CIBanco: $17.67

According to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the exchange rate was established at 16.766700 per dollar.

Throughout 2023, the peso has appreciated by 16.19% against the dollar. The average price during this period has been $18.05, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $16.69. Furthermore, the Mexican coin ranks number 2 among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies this year.

The dollar index in Mexico City showed a marginal decline of 100.26 points (5:29 p.m.). As a result, the basket of emerging currencies displayed mixed performances, with the Mexican peso being the second most losing currency against the dollar on Thursday.

Forthcoming economic information is expected to bring minimal changes to the Aztec coin’s performance for the remainder of the week. Attention is focused on the meeting of the United States Federal Reserve next week, where a quarter-point increase is already anticipated. Analysts predict that afterward, the Fed will maintain the interest rate unchanged for the remainder of 2023.

In addition to the dollar, the peso appreciated by 0.43% against the euro on July 19. Throughout 2023, the Mexican coin has experienced a 10.25% appreciation against its European counterpart. These statistics have been sourced from the portal data of bloomberglinea.com.

As Mexico grapples with the fluctuating dollar-peso exchange rate, the economy remains susceptible to these changes, impacting trade, foreign investments, and national budgets. Experts continue to monitor market trends and anticipate the effects of global economic developments on Mexico in the coming months.

