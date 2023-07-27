The Price of Dollar in Mexico Rises in Foreign Exchange Market on Thursday, July 27

Title: The Mexican Peso Rises Against the Dollar in the Foreign Exchange Market

Subtitle: Price of the Dollar Today in Mexican Banks

Date: Thursday, July 27

The price of the dollar in Mexico for Thursday, July 27, experienced a rise in the foreign exchange market. The Mexican peso appreciated by 0.41% against the greenback, settling at $16,773 (Mexico City 5:32 p.m.). Throughout the intraday session, the Mexican coin reached a maximum of $16.7456 per unit and a minimum of $16.8672 per American banknote.

The strength of the peso was largely influenced by the weak performance of the US dollar, which fell by 0.20% and settled at 100.685 points (Mexico City 5:34 hours). Consequently, the basket of emerging currencies showed gains, with the Mexican peso being the eighth best performing currency against the US dollar in the Thursday session.

According to the exchange rates in Mexican banks and exchange houses, the average peso-to-dollar exchange rate was MXN$16.8237 per greenback. The purchase rate stood at MXN$16,5109, while the sale rate was MXN$17,1365 per unit.

Here are the prices of the dollar in different Mexican banks for today:

– Aztec Bank: $17.09

– Citibanamex: $17.25

– Banorte: $17.15

– BBVA: $17.10

– CiBanco: $17.97

– Scotiabank: $17.80

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) established the exchange rate in Mexico at $16.882500 per unit.

So far in 2023, the Mexican peso has appreciated by 16.20% against the US dollar. The average price during this period has been $18.01, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $16.69. Additionally, the Mexican peso ranks second among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies.

Market analysts speculate that the United States Federal Reserve has reached the end of its monetary adjustment cycle after 16 months. This assumption follows the interest rate increase made on July 26, to a range between 5.25% and 5.50%, the highest level since March 2001.

Moreover, the peso also appreciated by 0.26% against the euro on July 26. In 2023, the Mexican coin has shown a 10.51% appreciation against its European counterpart, as per data from bloomberglinea.com.

In conclusion, the Mexican peso’s rise against the US dollar showcases its strength in the foreign exchange market. This positive performance is attributed to both the weakness of the dollar and market speculation surrounding the United States Federal Reserve’s monetary adjustment cycle.

