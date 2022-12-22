Original title: The price of domestic live pigs has fallen too fast, and the National Development and Reform Commission has studied the work of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices

According to news from CNR Beijing on December 21, in response to the recent rapid decline in domestic pig prices, the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission recently organized a video conference to listen to the opinions of industry experts and some market institutions, and study the work of ensuring market supply and stabilizing prices .

Experts pointed out that the recent rapid decline in hog prices is mainly due to factors such as weaker pork consumption than in previous years and an increase in hog supply at the end of the year. Experts believe that the current domestic pig production capacity is in an overall reasonable range, and there is no overcapacity. The weak market consumption is temporary, and farmers do not need to worry too much. Experts suggest that farmers reasonably arrange the rhythm of production and operation, do not panic slaughter, and keep the production capacity of hogs basically stable; pork processing enterprises appropriately increase commercial inventory, expand market demand, and jointly promote the smooth operation of the hog market.

The National Development and Reform Commission stated that it attaches great importance to the work of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices in the hog market, and will continue to keep an eye on market supply and demand and price dynamics, and take reserve adjustment measures such as purchasing and storage when necessary to promote the long-term healthy development of the hog market.