Today the price of gas fluctuates around 92 euros per MegaWatt/hour, i.e. it is only a quarter of the record quotation reached in August. It is good news? Enough. Are we expecting methane (and electricity, whose rates are related) bills to plummet? Unfortunately not. The Energy Authority, Arera, has announced that gas will almost certainly rise again in the next quarter. Why?

In the meantime, let’s explain what is meant by the price of gas. In reality there are many, the one that is evoked most frequently in recent months is the value of the “futures” contract on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and relating, from time to time, to the following month (for example, the record around 350 euros of August was relative to the “future” of September and today’s quotation around 90 is on the “future” of January). We are not going to explain what the “futures” for the following month are but we limit ourselves to emphasizing that they represent the best indicator of the gas market trend in real time, distinct from long-term supply contracts, or even from “futures” contracts ” with maturities longer than a month.

The Energy Authority fixes the tariffs in the bill for the so-called enhanced protection market, i.e. for users who have not switched to the free market and continue to pay for gas and electricity at the prices set by the Arera. Until recently, the update took place every three months for both methane and electricity, but recently there has been a change and for gas we have moved to monthly updating, to take into account more immediately the violent swings (ups, but also downwards, as happened in October for the benefit of consumers) that prices suffer. So the Authority is preparing to fix gas tariffs for the month of January.

On what basis does it do this? It calculates the monthly average of the methane quotation not on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange but on that of the Italian wholesale (the PSV day ahead) which is smaller, almost unknown to the public and rarely mentioned, but whose prices, in any case, differ slightly from those of the Amsterdam TTF. Now, in November the average PSV methane price was around 91 euros per MWh, while in December it fluctuated mostly between 100 and 110 euros and has only now dropped to 92, which in any case represents a minimum month of December highest of the media November monthly. Therefore, unless a further collapse in the price drastically lowers the December average in the last few days that separate us from New Year’s Eve, it is inevitable that the gas bill will rise in January.