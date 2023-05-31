The price of LED projectors, the performance of laser projectors – JMGO N1 pro is cost-effective-Qianlong.com Capital.com

Source title: The price of LED projectors, the performance of laser projectors – Nut N1 pro cost-effective

People often ask me how to buy a projector? I have a concept “you can buy smart projectors, never buy traditional ones”, because it is already 2023, in the Internet age, don’t waste large-scale resources on the Internet! Someone also asked me how to choose a smart projector. My concept is “you can buy a three-color laser light machine instead of an ordinary LED”. The reason is that the brightness and color are not a little bit worse. Ask me about the brand? JMGO nuts, ask me the model number? Nuts N1 Pro! reason? Full performance, cheap price! Two words: cost-effective!

Technology is cost-effective

Traditional three-color laser projectors have problems such as large size, high price, and speckle. Many manufacturers are unwilling to solve industry problems through self-developed and innovative methods, resulting in high prices for laser projectors. However, as the leading nut projector in the industry, after three years, it launched the self-developed MALC Mekrypton™ three-color laser optical machine. This optical machine has three core technologies, through the modular laser stacking technology, the first LSR dynamic dissipation Spot patented technology and 400-zone four-layer compound eye uniform light system solve the problems of three-color laser projectors such as high cost, large size, and speckles. The new mainstream of projectors.

Good colors are blessed by “masters”

This time, JMGO teamed up with Leica again to color the projector to make the picture quality of the projector better. In addition, the JMGO N1 series color gamut equivalent area can reach 110%BT.2020, 1600:1 contrast ratio, 10bit color depth, △E<1 high color accuracy and 95% uniformity. Let the projector's picture quality reach the best state, and there are almost no competitors in the market at the same price.

Structural Design Innovation

The shape of traditional projectors is very fixed. Basically, in addition to the main unit, it can be equipped with a tripod stand at most. It's just that this kind of design will be more troublesome when using it. Before using the projector, you often need to adjust the angle and height, which is a waste of time to operate. If you use it mobile, the operation is more troublesome. The gimbal design of JMGO N1 series completely solves these problems. The innovative gimbal design can realize 360-degree free adjustment and 135-degree free hovering. In terms of stability, Nuts has passed tens of thousands of reliability tests and simulation verifications to ensure stability when users adjust. In terms of material, Nut uses nitrile rubber to replace the traditional shaft, which makes the projector's gimbal more reliable. In terms of software, JMGO N1 has also made improvements. When the user moves the projector, the projection will sense it, and then obtain the best posture change value of the projection through TOF and JMGO self-developed algorithm, and accurately locate the four corners of the projection screen . Autofocus and keystone correction work synchronously, and finally achieve fast return to alignment, allowing users to experience a senseless adjustment.

Combined with the concept of digital campfire, the new BonfireOS is launched

In terms of the operating system, the JMGO N1 series combines the concept of digital bonfire and launches a brand new BonfireOS system. The system was jointly designed by JMGO and Frog, Apple’s royal design company. From the visual beauty to the control process, it has been deeply optimized, and finally achieved smoothness while taking into account the sense of beauty and technology. The BonfireOS system has four built-in spaces, which are movie viewing space, music space, rhythm space, and atmosphere space. Each space has an independent design form. When you listen to music, you can see the notes beating, and when you are bored, you can see the time flow. In short, while taking into account the aesthetics, the new system also increases interactivity, allowing users to better immerse themselves in the projection environment.

Finally, let’s talk about the pricing. You can buy the JMGO N1 Pro for 6499 yuan. This is usually the price of a flagship LED projector, but the JMGO N1 Pro is a three-color laser light machine. The reason why it is so cheap is mentioned above—— Self-developed optical machine. At the same time, you can see Leica grading at this price, which can be said to be full of cost performance. Friends who have seen the N1 Pro on the spot definitely feel that the picture feels “clear at a glance”. Finally, there are software blessings, smart projectors, and it’s boring to just look at the hardware. After all, in many scenes in life, the new BonfireOS of the Nut N1 Pro has been adjusted in advance. So hurry up to experience it, it will be 618 soon, maybe there will be surprises!