The Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) Hits Lowest Value in Almost Two Years

Title: Liquefied Petroleum Gas Price Hits Lowest in Two Years, Offering Relief to Consumers

Subtitle: Continued Decline Marks Six Weeks of Falling Prices

Date: [Current Date]

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LP) has reached its lowest value in almost two years, providing much-needed relief to consumers. Currently sold at 7.58 pesos per liter, the cost has seen a steady decline over the past six weeks.

Just this week, the price of LP gas fell by four cents, dropping from 7.62 pesos recorded on Saturday, July 15. This downward trend has been observed since May 28, with a cumulative decrease of 39.08 percent so far in 2023.

In comparison to January, when the price stood at 9.16 pesos per liter, the current value represents a significant reduction of 3.58 pesos. Moreover, it marks a 49.59 percent decrease since August 2021, when the federal government implemented measures to maintain greater stability in gas prices.

Among all regions, Ciudad Juárez stands out for offering one of the lowest LP gas prices in the entire country. Several other municipalities in Chiapas, such as La Trinitaria, Las Margaritas, and Maravilla Tenejapa, share the same cost as Ciudad Juárez at 7.58 pesos per liter.

In contrast, Mulegé and Loreto, both located in Baja California Sur, face the highest LP gas prices in Mexico, selling at 10.89 pesos per liter. Similarly, municipalities in Chihuahua such as Ascensión and Janos offer the gas for 7.70 pesos per liter, while Gómez Farías, Ignacio Zaragoza, Namiquipa, and Riva Palacio have the highest pricing at 8.85 pesos.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) regularly updates gas prices, and the current value will remain in effect until Saturday, July 22, when the next update is expected. The Commission’s decision adheres to the agreement A/023/2022 published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), aimed at regulating gas costs for users over a seven-day period.

The declining price of LP gas is sure to bring relief to consumers who rely on this essential energy source. As the trend continues, many hope for sustained reductions in the coming weeks, offering further economic respite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

