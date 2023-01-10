Home Business The price of lithium carbonate fell below the 500,000 mark丨On the market
Business

The price of lithium carbonate fell below the 500,000 mark丨On the market

by admin
The price of lithium carbonate fell below the 500,000 mark丨On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-01-10 15:08:14

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On January 9, data from Shanghai Steel Union showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,000 yuan/ton to 492,500 yuan/ton, a drop of about 5% from last week. After four months, the price fell back to Below 500,000 yuan/ton, it is also the largest single-day drop since the high drop in September last year. Shanghai Nonferrous.com’s quotation on the same day also showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,500 yuan/ton to 491,000 yuan/ton.

The price of lithium carbonate fell below the 500,000 mark丨On the market

On January 9, data from Shanghai Steel Union showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,000 yuan/ton to 492,500 yuan/ton, a drop of about 5% from last week. After four months, the price fell back to Below 500,000 yuan/ton, it is also the largest single-day drop since the high drop in September last year. Shanghai Nonferrous.com’s quotation on the same day also showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,500 yuan/ton to 491,000 yuan/ton.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Ferragamo returns to profit and dividend, but for 2022 "complex and unpredictable scenario"

You may also like

Italiana Coke will supply electricity from production to...

Sustainable bonds: how to invest in 2023

Sustainability enters the academy: Prysmian involves 29,000 workers...

The 200 euro bonus extended to the self-employed...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed,...

ECB, Lagarde under siege. And there are those...

Spot gold trading strategy: The market is waiting...

Sesa, 2023 at the start with the acquisition...

Backgammon’s controlling shareholder plans to transfer control, the...

Cinemas, takings and spectators rise but pre-Covid remains...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy