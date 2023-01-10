Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-01-10 15:08:14 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On January 9, data from Shanghai Steel Union showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,000 yuan/ton to 492,500 yuan/ton, a drop of about 5% from last week. After four months, the price fell back to Below 500,000 yuan/ton, it is also the largest single-day drop since the high drop in September last year. Shanghai Nonferrous.com’s quotation on the same day also showed that the average spot price of battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 10,500 yuan/ton to 491,000 yuan/ton.

The price of lithium carbonate fell below the 500,000 mark丨On the market