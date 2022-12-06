Original Title: The price of No. 92 gasoline in Beijing has been reduced to return to the era of 7 yuan

Since 24:00 on the 5th, No. 92 gasoline in Beijing has been adjusted from 8.32 yuan per liter to 7.97 yuan, returning to the era of 7 yuan, and the price of oil has ushered in the largest drop since the second half of this year.

According to the notice of the National Development and Reform Commission, according to the recent changes in oil prices in the international market and in accordance with the current refined oil price formation mechanism, starting from 24:00 on the 5th, domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 440 yuan and 425 yuan per ton respectively. After the current round of oil price adjustment is implemented, No. 92 gasoline will return to the era of 7 yuan.

The Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission notified on the same day that Beijing No. 89 gasoline and diesel gasoline were adjusted from 7.79 yuan per liter to 7.46 yuan, a decrease of 0.33 yuan; No. 92 gasoline was adjusted from 8.32 yuan per liter to 7.97 yuan, a decrease of 0.35 yuan; 8.86 yuan was adjusted to 8.48 yuan, a decrease of 0.38 yuan; No. 0 diesel oil was adjusted from 8.05 yuan per liter to 7.69 yuan, a decrease of 0.36 yuan. Calculated on the basis of an ordinary private car with a fuel tank capacity of 50 liters, after the price adjustment, car owners will spend about 17 yuan less to fill up a tank of fuel.

This round is the 23rd price adjustment in 2022, and the next price adjustment window will open at 24:00 on December 19, which will also be the last adjustment this year.

