The price of refined oil in Guangxi ushered in the sixth drop this year. No. 92 and No. 95 gasoline were cut by 0.05 yuan per liter – Xinhua English.news.cn

[Original title]The price of refined oil in Guangxi ushered in the sixth drop this year

From 24:00 on June 13, the price of refined oil products in Guangxi ushered in the sixth drop this year. According to the Guangxi Development and Reform Commission, a new round of domestic refined oil price adjustment window has opened. The Guangxi VIB standard No. 92 gasoline and No. 95 gasoline are both reduced by 0.05 yuan per liter, and the national VI standard No. 0 vehicle diesel is reduced by 0.04 yuan per liter.

According to the national refined oil price formation mechanism, combined with the recent changes in oil prices in the international market, the National Development and Reform Commission decided to lower the domestic refined oil prices from 24:00 on June 13, that is, on the basis of the current prices, gasoline and diesel prices Ton was lowered by 55 yuan and 50 yuan respectively.

After this price adjustment, the cost of fuel for car owners will drop slightly. Based on the calculation of an ordinary private car with a fuel tank capacity of 50 liters, it costs 2 yuan less to fill up a tank of No. 92 and No. 95 gasoline than before the price adjustment. Based on the calculation of a large truck with a fuel tank capacity of 160 liters, it will cost 6.4 yuan less to fill up a tank of fuel.

It is understood that this round is the 12th price adjustment of refined oil in 2023, showing a trend of “four increases, six decreases and two strandings”. The next round of price adjustment window will open at 24:00 on June 28. (Reporter Han Pei)