On August 30, the price of the Beijing Off-Road Chao and 40 models was announced, priced at 229,900 yuan and 272,900 yuan respectively, and will be available in silver and black colors.

The difference between the two cars is mainly reflected in the configuration. The Meta 40 Pro model has more front and rear suspension nitrogen damping, front suspension aluminum upper swing arm, electronic brake, AT off-road tires, forged wheels, front and rear suspension than the Meta 40 model. Bridge electronically controlled differential lock, suede leather seats, Hi-Fi audio, etc.

The car is the first joint creation model of Beijing Off-Road and Chaoji Automobile. It is upgraded from the Beijing Off-Road BJ40 Ring Tower Champion Edition. It is limited to 4,999 units. Each car will have an exclusive limited logo. And because it is an official modified version , that means you can officially hit the road.

Different from the normal version of BJ40, the official revision uses a new style of grille, the METAPACE exclusive logo is added to the lower right corner, and the lower bumper is also replaced with a new style, which looks extraordinarily thick and has a sense of power.

In addition, the color of the headlights of the car has also been adjusted and blackened. In the light-off state, it is perfectly integrated with the front grille, and the visual effect is very harmonious and unified.

From the side, the car has added off-road decoration to the exterior mirrors, front fenders, and wheel brows. At the same time, a new style of luggage rack has been installed, and the metal welcome pedals with high-quality texture are also installed. The rims, AT off-road tires, and nitrogen shock absorbers look very hard-core at first glance.

The rear of the car basically retains the design of the original car, which is very square and powerful, but it has been replaced with a new spare tire shell. The black and white contrasting color design enhances its sense of luxury. It is the same as the front insurance, and the rear bumper is also replaced. There are also metal fenders, which can be more handy when off-road.

The interior also adopts a contrasting color design. Against the backdrop of a large area of ​​leather materials, it looks extraordinarily refined and advanced, but the sense of technology is relatively general, which is in line with the identity and positioning of its hardcore off-road vehicle.

In terms of power, referring to the current model, the car is equipped with a 2.0T turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 220 horsepower. It is matched with an 8AT gearbox and adopts a time-sharing four-wheel drive system.

So how should you choose between Tank 300 and BJ40? The original BJ40 uses a non-load-bearing body and is equipped with an original roll cage. Compared with Tank 300, it is more extreme in off-road performance, so it is more suitable for those professionals.