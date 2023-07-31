The Price of the Dollar Maintains its Positive Streak in Mexico Amidst Political Stability and Weakening International Value

Subject to what happens tomorrow Monday, today, Sunday July 30, 2023, the price of the dollar maintains its positive streak, which, as we know, remains intact on Sundays, since it is the only day of the week where the prices in this sense do not move.

The peso-dollar relationship

The price of the dollar in Mexico acquires a special interest due to its proximity to the United States and the vitality of business between these two nations. Currently, the price of the dollar in Mexico fluctuates below 20 pesos, a situation that was considered unthinkable before the beginning of this six-year term, which represents significant progress compared to recent years. The main reason behind this change is the political and economic stability that the country reflects along with the weakening of the dollar internationally.

How is the dollar?

The price of the dollar today in Mexico, Sunday, July 30, 2023, dawned at 16.72 Mexican pesos per US dollar. This represents a new and historic gain for the Mexican currency, in this case eight cents compared to the previous day. As reported by the Bank of Mexico, at the end of this week, the exchange rate closed at 16.64 units per dollar this Friday; This represents an appreciation of the Mexican currency of 11.95 cents, compared to the previous bank record, which dates from Friday.

Historical weight

The latest comparisons between the dollar-peso figures reflect some of the lowest records since 2015. The appreciation of the Mexican currency in the last week is mainly due to the weakness of the dollar after the uncertainty of the decision made by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. In this regard, Janneth Quiroz, Head of Monex, argued the following: “The Mexican currency establishes a new year-on-year low, not seen since the end of 2025, due to the fact that investors continue to direct the communication of the Fed, which will meet again until September 20, and the economic data published yesterday, which widely exceeded market expectations.”

Price of the dollar TODAY July 30, 2023

The dollar is bought from $15.60 pesos (Banorte) to $16.50 pesos (Inbursa). The foreign currency is sold from $16.96 pesos (BBVA) to $17.80 pesos (Inbursa), according to recent updates on the banks’ websites.

Buy-sell dollar:

– Affirm: $15.80 pesos – $17.20 pesos

– Banco Azteca: $16.28 pesos – $17.19 pesos

– Banorte: $15.60 pesos – $17.00 pesos

– BBVA: $16.06 pesos – $16.96 pesos

– Citibanamex: $16.19 pesos – $17.07 pesos

– Inbursa: $16.50 pesos – $17.80 pesos

