Guided readingLess than 300 yuan per bottle, the price of the first domestic anti-COVID-19 oral drug has been tentatively set, focusing on domestic small-molecule drug R&D companies for mild-to-moderate and moderate-to-severe cases of COVID-19, as well as related upstream industry chains.

According to Henan Real Biotechnology Co., Ltd., at present, the price of Azvudine tablets for the treatment of new coronary pneumonia has been tentatively set, less than 300 yuan per bottle, 35 tablets per bottle, 1mg per tablet.

Previously, the State Food and Drug Administration conducted emergency review and approval in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Drug Administration Law” and in accordance with the special drug approval procedures, and approved the registration application of Henan True Biotechnology Co., Ltd. for the addition of azvudine tablets for the treatment of new coronavirus pneumonia. .

On the morning of August 2, the production ceremony of Azvudine tablets was held in Henan True Biotechnology Co., Ltd. In addition, Real Biotechnology Co., Ltd. recently submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As mentioned in the prospectus, the company has its own production capacity, with an annual production capacity of about one billion tablets of azvudine. The company believes that a combination of its own and contracted capacity will be able to produce sufficient quantities of Azvudine to meet market demand.

Azvudine is a novel coronavirus small-molecule oral drug independently developed by RealBio. It is a broad-spectrum RNA virus inhibitor that can inhibit the RNA polymerase that the novel coronavirus RNA depends on. It was approved by NMPA with conditions on July 25 for use in Treatment of common adult patients with novel coronavirus. Previously, Aziv was scheduled to receive an AIDS treatment indication in July 2021.

Phase III clinical results for new crown indications show that azvudine tablets can significantly shorten the symptom improvement time in patients with moderate new crowns. After 7 days of the first administration, the symptom improvement rate of the Azvudine treatment group was 40.43%, which was significantly better than that of placebo 10.87% of the group.

Sinolink Securities pointed out that small molecules are an important means of treatment for the new crown. Small molecule drugs act on all aspects of virus entry into cells, and are less affected by mutation of mutant strains. Advantages, production capacity advantages, optimistic about the application prospects of small molecule drugs in the field of new crown treatment. It is recommended to pay attention to domestic small-molecule drug research and development companies that are developing rapidly for mild to moderate and moderate to severe COVID-19, as well as related upstream industry chains.

Capital Securities analysis pointed out that the disturbance of the epidemic on drug sales and medical services is an important factor in suppressing the pharmaceutical sector in the near future. Previously, domestically produced new crown vaccines, diagnostic reagents (nucleic acids, antigens) and therapeutic drugs (traditional Chinese medicines, neutralizing antibodies) have been approved for marketing. It will play a major role in the fight against the epidemic.

Capital Securities believes that the approval and listing of domestically produced small-molecule oral therapeutic drugs for the new crown will further enrich the means of epidemic prevention and control, and help hospital diagnosis and treatment activities and even social life to return to normal. The performance of listed companies in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to usher in marginal improvement in the third quarter. It is very beneficial to the pharmaceutical sector.

Among the relevant listed companies, Fosun Pharma announced that the holding subsidiary Fosun Pharma Industry signed a “Strategic Cooperation Agreement” with Real Bio, and the two parties reached a strategic cooperation on the promotion of joint development and the exclusive commercialization of azvudine by Fosun Pharma Industry. , the cooperation areas include the new crown virus, AIDS treatment and prevention.

Qizheng Pharmaceutical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aoxiang Pharmaceutical, signed the “Consignment Processing and Production Framework Agreement” and “Drug Entrusted Production Quality Agreement” with Real Bio for the processing and production of azvudine tablets. The above agreements are the framework for cooperation between the two parties. The document does not involve the specific transaction amount.

Tuoxin Pharmaceutical announced that its subsidiary Xinxiang Pharmaceutical’s azvudine API has passed the associated review with preparation companies and is a qualified supplier of Henan True Biotechnology Co., Ltd. At present, the subsidiary Xinxiang Pharmaceutical’s azvudine API is in normal production, with an annual production capacity of 5 tons.

China Resources Double Crane stated that in response to the entrusted processing of azvudine products, the company has submitted an application for the issuance of a drug production license C certificate to the Beijing Municipal Drug Administration and has been approved. It has the production capacity and quality assurance of the entrusted processing of the product. ability.

(Source: Financial Associated Press)